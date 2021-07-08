Spartan Protocol Price Reaches $0.27 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $10.01 million and approximately $961,707.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00047224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00124920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00168006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,883.03 or 1.00250056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.35 or 0.00958344 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

