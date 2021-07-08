Venator Capital Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $5,982,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $5,693,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $15,966,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,991,000.

NASDAQ:GTPBU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. 10,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,752. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

