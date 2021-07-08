SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $300,678.00

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 8th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $300,678.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0691 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00047224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00124920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00168006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,883.03 or 1.00250056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.35 or 0.00958344 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.