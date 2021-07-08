700,000 Shares in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) Acquired by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXRAU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000.

NASDAQ:RXRAU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,705. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

