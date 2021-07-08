Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $209.28. 6,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,736. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

