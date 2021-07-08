Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-10.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.45. Group 1 Automotive also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $10.200-$10.700 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.83.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $8.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,015. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.55. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $175.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.31%.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.