Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.88

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and traded as high as $9.00. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 426 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

