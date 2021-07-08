-$3.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will report earnings of ($3.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.73) and the highest is ($3.31). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($3.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($14.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.97) to ($13.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($12.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.32) to ($5.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDGL. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 525.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $748,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $9,654,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after buying an additional 211,311 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.03. 2,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,748. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.46. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $95.06 and a 52 week high of $142.62.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

