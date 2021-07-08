Brokerages Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Euronav reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 136%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million. Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, ING Group downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EURN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.10. 31,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.36. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.