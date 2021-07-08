Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canfor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Canfor stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,791. Canfor has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.95.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

