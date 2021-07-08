$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals also posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

MMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 234,555.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,513,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 2,512,087 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 84.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 720,157 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 37.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth $666,000. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,266. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $731.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

