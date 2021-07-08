Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) is Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 347.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,257 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor comprises 5.4% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFVA. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 300,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after buying an additional 41,928 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter worth $16,394,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 6.3% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 240,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,697,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.15. 18,968 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.88.

