Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 174.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,091 shares during the quarter. Overstock.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $21,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 67,946 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $3,426,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $626,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded up $5.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.34. 63,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,811. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 4.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,994.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,372. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

