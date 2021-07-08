Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 390,808 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,385,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,808 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.35% of Trimble worth $261,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,926. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.91. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

