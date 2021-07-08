Clearlake Capital Group L.P. Purchases New Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,575,000. Altimeter Growth comprises approximately 4.7% of Clearlake Capital Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Altimeter Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Altimeter Growth by 28.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Altimeter Growth by 2.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,745,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,583,000 after purchasing an additional 65,966 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,100,000.

AGCUU stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.64. 29,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,623. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

