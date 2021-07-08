Ossiam Buys 37,180 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,180 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $23,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.48. 89,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,147,833. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

