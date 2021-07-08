Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 501,358 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,378,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501,358 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.2% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,535,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.12. 213,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,223,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.87. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

