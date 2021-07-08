CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,179,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,685 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $696,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.47. 172,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.55. The firm has a market cap of $105.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.