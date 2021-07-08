Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.80 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $302,853.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00004714 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00057730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.08 or 0.00884019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00044643 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 16,547,563 coins and its circulating supply is 6,983,555 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

