The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.950-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 119,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.83. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,425 shares of company stock worth $1,247,132. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

