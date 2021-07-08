Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.98 Million

Equities analysts expect that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce sales of $97.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.95 million. Denny’s posted sales of $40.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 144%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $390.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.30 million to $408.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $435.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.30 million to $457.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DENN. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.68. 3,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,563. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.24. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.40, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Denny's

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

