Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on EBKDY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of EBKDY stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,586. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

