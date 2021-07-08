Brokerages Set Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Target Price at €63.75

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.75 ($75.00).

VNA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) on Friday, hitting €57.02 ($67.08). The company had a trading volume of 1,025,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12-month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of €52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.