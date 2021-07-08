iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,926. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.