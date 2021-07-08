Ronit Capital LLP Acquires 6,000 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Ronit Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 46.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,990,000 after acquiring an additional 961,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 49,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Open Lending by 6,926.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 96,275 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPRO stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.88. 2,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,257. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

