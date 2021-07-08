Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $298.89. 5,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,693. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.41 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

