Venator Capital Management Ltd. Sells 6,000 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. makes up 3.4% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.20. 21,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKX. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

