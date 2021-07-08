Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading Down 5.7%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.15 and last traded at $55.49. 2,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 360,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Get Quanterix alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 9,051 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $506,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $103,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,703 shares of company stock worth $2,668,062. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 646,145 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Quanterix by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter worth $1,708,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.