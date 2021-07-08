Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Down 8.3%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s share price dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.54. Approximately 1,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 662,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

