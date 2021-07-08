Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Up 4%

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $8.94. 20,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 331,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several research firms have commented on CASA. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a market cap of $747.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,912,926.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,554,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

