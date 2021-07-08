ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shot up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.54. 13,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,253,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZIOP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $545.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

