Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 49,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 697,174 shares.The stock last traded at $40.90 and had previously closed at $40.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 318.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 96.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 288,217 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 167.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 307,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

