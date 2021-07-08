Lyrical Asset Management LP Purchases 221,334 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,445,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 221,334 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 4.63% of CommScope worth $145,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CommScope by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CommScope by 86.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of CommScope by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.35. 66,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,627. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.