Lyrical Asset Management LP Invests $209.53 Million in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 537,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,532,000. Lithia Motors makes up about 2.5% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAD. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $345.31. 3,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,430. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.08. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.32 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.