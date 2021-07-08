iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Reduced by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,521. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $74.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

