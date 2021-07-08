Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Position Lifted by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,728 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,501,363 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,765,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,609 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,089. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $11.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

