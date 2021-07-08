WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $146.37. The company had a trading volume of 54,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,319. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $105.89 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

