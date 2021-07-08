T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Boosted by Blue Pool Management Ltd.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,462 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 3.9% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $17,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $146.45. 58,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,191. The company has a market cap of $182.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

