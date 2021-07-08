Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Sells 228,395 Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC cut its position in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,395 shares during the quarter. Itamar Medical comprises about 1.3% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Itamar Medical worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITMR stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $22.71. 516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,949. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $365.86 million, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.81.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

