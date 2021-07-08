Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $84.58. 79,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.48. The company has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

