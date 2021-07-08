Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,698,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,076,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,860,000 after purchasing an additional 318,714 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $176.07 and a twelve month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

