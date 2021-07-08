WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF makes up 1.7% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 806.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after purchasing an additional 234,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.12. 5,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,440. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.93. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $66.98 and a 1-year high of $102.01.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.