Aurora Investment Counsel Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,656. The stock has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

