Aurora Investment Counsel Makes New Investment in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,403,000 after buying an additional 416,948 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,896,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,415,000 after acquiring an additional 105,012 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,274,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BSIG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,746. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $24.39.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.