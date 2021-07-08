Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 31,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 682,650 shares.The stock last traded at $264.28 and had previously closed at $285.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 102,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.