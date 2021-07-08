Aurora Investment Counsel Increases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

LKQ stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.88. 37,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

