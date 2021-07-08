Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust makes up approximately 4.3% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

BTT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,534. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

