WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000.

KXI traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $61.34. The company had a trading volume of 27,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,030. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.41.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

