Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ciena comprises 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $682,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ciena by 16.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,119,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,990,000 after acquiring an additional 297,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,908,000 after acquiring an additional 89,942 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $1,477,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 3.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $205,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,531 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.93. 13,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,609. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.