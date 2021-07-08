Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock Position Decreased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,373 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial makes up 1.6% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.17. 16,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,886. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

